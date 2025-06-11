Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,231 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $947,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 104,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.