Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 46,663 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUE opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

