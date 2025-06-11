Saurabh Handa Sells 54,000 Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Saurabh Handa sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.66, for a total value of C$845,640.00.

Saurabh Handa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Saurabh Handa sold 50,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$597,500.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KNT

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.