iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.68. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3195 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

