CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director John S. Hendricks Sells 71,720 Shares

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director John S. Hendricks sold 71,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $435,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,791,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,201,703.85. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 11.7%

Shares of CURI stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.20 million, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.79. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on CURI shares. Barrington Research raised CuriosityStream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $2.95 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

