Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278,009 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after buying an additional 23,988,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,455,000 after buying an additional 751,003 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

