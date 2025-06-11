iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 113,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

BATS:HYDB opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $48.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

