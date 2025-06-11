Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 639 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3,140.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.79.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

