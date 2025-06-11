First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,143 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

