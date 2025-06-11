Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $794,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,255,000 after purchasing an additional 141,397 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 427,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 174,116 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 232,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

