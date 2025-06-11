Brokers Issue Forecasts for ABOS FY2026 Earnings

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ABOS. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.05.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 468.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 1,387.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 874,842 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

