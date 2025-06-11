BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (BSTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on June 30th

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2178 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $501,390.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 193,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,907.81. This trade represents a 16.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust ( NASDAQ:BSTZ Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

