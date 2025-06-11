BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of BKT opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $12.67.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Income Trust
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Tesla Stock: Why These 2 Downgrades Are Actually a Buy Signal
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Tech Focused ETFs to Watch as the Market Nears All-Time Highs
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Will Warner Bros. Discovery’s Split Produce Double the Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.