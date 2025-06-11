BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BKT opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.