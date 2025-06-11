Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $12.89 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.6% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,013,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after buying an additional 331,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

