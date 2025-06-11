iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,504 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $51,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $410.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.80 and its 200-day moving average is $389.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

