iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.8% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.69. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

