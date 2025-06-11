Charis Legacy Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 22,042 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Charis Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after buying an additional 579,549 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

