Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 134.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,739,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,503,120,000 after buying an additional 356,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,050,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,841,000 after purchasing an additional 145,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,151,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,179,000 after buying an additional 96,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,934,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,513,000 after acquiring an additional 726,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,236,186,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,075. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.81 and its 200-day moving average is $225.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.21 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

