USA Financial Formulas Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Kroger by 8.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 122.0% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Kroger by 12.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 10.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 37.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Kroger Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $73.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $86,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,090 shares in the company, valued at $806,523.90. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $2,162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,905.59. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,669 shares of company stock worth $13,155,425 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

