USA Financial Formulas Has $679,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

USA Financial Formulas decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,246.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after buying an additional 76,967 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Citigroup increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:RCL opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $279.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.