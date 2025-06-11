The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $381.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.67 and a 200 day moving average of $167.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

