Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kozak & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 0.6% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,455,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,438,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,579,000 after buying an additional 60,683 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $4,201,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.