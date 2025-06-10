Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.96 and traded as high as C$26.43. Tucows shares last traded at C$26.43, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands.

Tucows Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$204.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -965.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

