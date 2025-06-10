The Character Group (LON:CCT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 248.70 ($3.37) and traded as low as GBX 240.88 ($3.26). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 245.50 ($3.33), with a volume of 11,361 shares trading hands.

The Character Group Stock Up 0.9%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 258.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

The Character Group (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported GBX 8.59 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The Character Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Character Group plc will post 14.7856377 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Character Group

The Character Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Character Group plc is the largest independent toy company based in the United Kingdom. We design, manufacture and distribute a wide range of toys, games and playthings. Many of our products feature or are based on popular film, television, comic and digital characters, reproduced under licence from the brand owners.

