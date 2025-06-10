Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 620 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,275,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,704 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,873,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,489,000 after acquiring an additional 193,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,772,000 after purchasing an additional 78,892 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 858,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,583,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 852,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.