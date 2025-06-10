KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and traded as low as $16.59. KDDI shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 129,626 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.
