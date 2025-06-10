Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 220.51 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 251.99 ($3.41). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 242 ($3.28), with a volume of 50,309 shares traded.

Helios Underwriting Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 220.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 222.80. The company has a market cap of £171.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.14.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX 25.60 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helios Underwriting had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.61%. On average, analysts predict that Helios Underwriting plc will post 36.8921875 EPS for the current year.

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider John Chambers purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £83,200 ($112,752.41). Also, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.62), for a total transaction of £79,902 ($108,282.97). 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

