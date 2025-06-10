Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 9,200 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in JD.com by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

