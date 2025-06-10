Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stake Increased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RELX. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Relx by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Relx by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RELX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RELX opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

