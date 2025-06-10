Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 30,350 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 30,350.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.4%

CTRA opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price objective on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

