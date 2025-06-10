Range Financial Group LLC Buys 10,663 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 95,938 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 4,532 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $38,250.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,472.68. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Keith Hatchett bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 162,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,970.10. The trade was a 4.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 1.3%

NUS stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $364.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUS

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.