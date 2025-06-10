NewSquare Capital LLC Has $174,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 98.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,075 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:PFG opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.25. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

