Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,843,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,519,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 340,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after buying an additional 75,886 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,685,000 after buying an additional 69,733 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after buying an additional 66,174 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.62. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $159.99 and a one year high of $199.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.