Fourpath Capital Management LLC Sells 2,847 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 460,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,577,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.69 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 305.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $249,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,578.68. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,104,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,268 shares in the company, valued at $68,489,992.56. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,310 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

