Fourpath Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

NASDAQ VFLO opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0796 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

