Signet Financial Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,469,000 after buying an additional 1,196,170 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,905,000 after buying an additional 770,017 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 459,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 578,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after buying an additional 578,522 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,443,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.92. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.84 and a 1 year high of $103.61.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
