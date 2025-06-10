Signet Financial Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after buying an additional 4,332,864 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,365,000 after buying an additional 180,662 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,749,000 after buying an additional 18,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,004,000 after purchasing an additional 173,385 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,715,000 after purchasing an additional 145,622 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $192.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

