Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $120.97 and a 1 year high of $207.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

