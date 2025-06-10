Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 0.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $220.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.53. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $201.35 and a 12 month high of $226.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

