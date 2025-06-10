Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

