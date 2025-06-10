Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,834,000. Straightline Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,633,000. Impact Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,746,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,803.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,174,000 after acquiring an additional 49,237 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGZ opened at $108.65 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.22 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.68.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

