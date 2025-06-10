Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Invests $790,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

