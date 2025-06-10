Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys Shares of 930 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 106.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $279.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.06. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.49 and a 1-year high of $288.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.77.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

In related news, SVP John Calys sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total transaction of $112,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,769.95. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.44, for a total transaction of $137,995.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,079.68. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,002 shares of company stock worth $2,525,659 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

