Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $12.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

SBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sally Beauty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Stock Up 3.7%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,889,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,619 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,177.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,136,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,199 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $8,600,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,413,000. Finally, Ranmore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,517,000.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $900.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $883.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.