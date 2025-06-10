OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,158 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,125,000 after purchasing an additional 422,294 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $273.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

