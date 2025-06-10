Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 966 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 78,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,598,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $294.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $300.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

