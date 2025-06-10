Raymond James Issues Negative Forecast for Cameco Earnings

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$83.50 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.10.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$91.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$48.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 346.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

