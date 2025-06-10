Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.
Park Aerospace Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $281.40 million, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.39. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.90%.
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.
Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
