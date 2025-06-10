Eliza (elizawakesup) Price Down 12% Over Last Week (ELIZA)

Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $860,877.81 worth of Eliza (elizawakesup) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eliza (elizawakesup) has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Eliza (elizawakesup) token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,479.65 or 0.99673789 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,192.54 or 0.99412401 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Eliza (elizawakesup)

Eliza (elizawakesup)’s total supply is 999,986,601 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,289,400 tokens. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official website is www.elizawakesup.ai. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official Twitter account is @elizawakesup.

Buying and Selling Eliza (elizawakesup)

According to CryptoCompare, “Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a current supply of 999,986,600.879751. The last known price of Eliza (elizawakesup) is 0.00255961 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $867,865.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elizawakesup.ai/.”

