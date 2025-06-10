Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 211 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 211 ($2.86), with a volume of 98358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.50 ($2.84).
Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 197.72. The firm has a market cap of £637.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 17.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile
PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials.
